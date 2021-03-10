The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Viewers you asked “Bad” Brad to keep bringing you 80’s beloved bands and musicians from those bands. Sandy Horne, the bassist for over 40 years with the Canadian hit band the Spoons who had hits with Nova Heart, Romantic Traffic, Old Emotions and First and Last Time to name just a few, is the guest this Sunday, March 13, 2021.
You will not want to miss this show…
