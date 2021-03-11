When I bought my home on Long Island, I didn’t realize I’d be spending a lifetime commuting four hours per day. I used that time wisely to meditate and mentally plan my day. I was constantly asked how I; a night owl, could be so got’ammed (sic) chipper in the mornings. Well, I’d been sitting on a lotus with a heart filled with love for an hour, what did they expect? After which; I read the Psalms, my favorite book within the sci-fi that is, the bible.
Birds of a feather, flock together and when you’re vibing with love in your heart, you’re going to attract the same kind of people.
At this time, 2012, my mom was in the dementia unit of a wonderful nursing facility two hours away from me.
There was no way my ’94 Buick Le Sabre, CARlitos, was going to make it there and back and I needed to be with my Mom for Thanksgiving. I just needed to. It turned out to be her last.
I was so upset, but refused to lose hope that The Universe Always has our backs, IF we ask.
I mentioned this in a prayer circle one night and a young woman, I’d seen, perhaps, twice, turned and offered HER brand new leased luxury car. She’d drive my car home.
Yeah, ergo, my love and dedication to Linda’s daughter, Jana, and her adorable mensch of a husband, then boyfriend, Ed, who fixed my jalopy from top to bottom on that Thanksgiving Day, while I visited my mom at the 24 hour care, nursing home.
When I returned to their home, my car was all but detailed. I was shocked beyond compare, but more grateful than anything. Who were these angels? They didn’t know me from a hole in the ground, yet, the difference they’d made in my life was astonishing – to me.
When I met Jana’s mother, I had to hug her twice for raising such a wonderful daughter.
Linda was a few years older than me and we gelled like two peas in a pod. With her being deaf and me being hard of hearing, we had a wonderful time laughing over our miscommunications. What? Say it again. JAAANAAA!!
Daughter, Jana, may have been born from Linda, but it was clear, the baby was the brains of the operation. This young woman loves and cares for her mom like she’s The Golden Ticket. They both do. I’ve never seen such a devoted son in law, helping with all he could for both Linda and his Jana.
Lounging by the pool in the hot sun; sunglasses on, spending afternoon’s with the family, we were so close, we had our own Thanksgiving Family Dinners. Fhughettaboutit, we had a blast. When Ed proposed to Jana, they asked me to be the Wedding Officiant. I was. A memorable time was had by all. Ed was so worried I’d come out and call him by our nickname for one another. I did not. Do you, “My Esse”, take Jana to have and to hold …
Linda looked radiant. Her baby was getting married. Her absolute everything was marrying her knight in shining armor which anyone that knows “My Esse”, will agree; he is, a hero for everyone. We wept together. We were so happy, and once again, the two single mothers, bonded by the love of her awesome little family, had a wonderful day.
What a BEAUTIFUL family. They are tight. They are loyal. They are more than I’d ever imagined while sitting on my lotus with a heart filled with love.
When the first grandchild arrived, I had the opportunity to babysit with Linda. We fawned over that infant like Magickal Fairies bestowing wishes, and good tidings to the tiny babe. When the second baby was born, Linda discovered she had cancer. I’ve seen remarkable miraculous stories. There’s no way Linda was not beating this. She was a warrior who’d raised her daughter single handedly. If you think that was easy, with her being deaf and constantly discriminated against because of a medical disability, think again.
The stories she shared, I’ll take to my grave, but believe me when I tell you, they’d make you weep.
Jana received her vaccine, so; miraculously, she is allowed to stay with Mom. Ed is working from home and caring for Matty, 5 yrs. and Max, 11 months.
No one expected Linda’s sudden decline. With this pandemic, they’re in the same ship as the rest of America.
I promised Linda I’d look after her family until my last dying breathe. You can count on my doing just that.
Blessed be,
JG )O(