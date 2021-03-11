The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Anybody that really knows “Bad” Brad Berkwitt is well aware that his favorite TV show of all time is The Twilight Zone! He adores and respects the late iconic creator of the show, Rod Serling.
When he was able to book Rod’s daughter Anne Serling, as his next guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show, he was thrilled. Anne is the guest this Saturday, March13th.
Last year, Berkwitt reviewed Serling’s best seller “As I Knew Him My Dad, Rod Serling” on his show.
The Twilight Zone fans you will not want to miss this show…
