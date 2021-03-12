President Joe Biden addressed the country last night with an update on the Coronavirus. The president announced that all adults — anyone aged 18 and above — will be able to receive the vaccine by May 1st. Biden campaigned on the promise that by his 100th day in the Oval Office he would have 100 million vaccinations distributed; a mark he will reach by his 60th day in office.
On a darker note, Biden pulled out a notecard and read the current death total in the US from Covid — 527,726 Americans have died, more than both World Wars, Vietnam, and 9/11 combined. It also marked the most deaths in a century in the US. While we aren't where we need to be, it seems we at least have a captain guiding us to what is hopefully better times.