Sad and terrible news hit the boxing world with the passing of legendary boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler. The former undisputed middleweight champion died March 13, 2021, unexpectedly at his home in New Hampshire. He was 66. Hagler was an American professional boxer and film actor who competed in boxing from 1973-1987. He reigned as undisputed middleweight champion from 1980-1987.
Hagler’s early boxing career began after his family moved from Newark, New Jersey to Brockton, Massachusetts, where he competed at the National Golden Gloves in Lowell, Massachusetts, in March 1973, and the United States National Championships in Boston in May 1973. Since then, Hagler has been recognized as one of the greatest middleweight champions of all time.
Hagler’s boxing stats include 67 total fights, 62 wins, 52 wins by KO, 3 losses and 2 draws. In a post-boxing career, Hagler made appearances as himself in several TV series and specials from as early as 1979 until 2020.
Hagler was inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Marvelous Marvin Hagler's family during their time of grief.