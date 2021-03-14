Boogie Exclusive Movie Clip: Life Lessons With Uncle Jackie – Entertainment News
March 14th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@connie92506 Exactly!!!🤣
@TheRealKevinTE Then can go GOYA themselves twice!
Is this piece of cloth comfortable? Not really! Does it feel natural? Fuggedaboutit!
Humanity overrides all that for me! If you’re a person who doesn’t care about humanity, social distance at least two counties from me at all times!!!
Be part of the solution... Never the problem... Your rights no longer matter to me when your stupidity of going against science, not wearing a mask & worshiping a morbidly obese racist traitor who fleeces you is your daily activity!
Only thing dumber than Donald is his flock!