The SJC Boxing Club, Inc will be celebrating 32 years in Fort Myers on Saturday March 20, 2021 from 12-5pm. Boxers and special guests from around the country will be attending, along with many others who have had the opportunity of participating in our program throughout the years. There will be free refreshments, grilled hamburgers, and hotdogs, etc. for all. A tour of the newly opened Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Museum (located in the same building as the new SJC Boxing Gym) will be a highlight. The Museum will soon be listed and promoted as a Florida State Tourist Attraction.
Boxers will be working out, there will be book signings, raffles, autographs, and photographs, testimonials, and fun. At 3pm a special announcement will be made regarding a partnership between the Lee County School Board and the SJC Boxing Club, Inc. The SJC Boxing Mentoring Program will begin, and it will consist of Jr. High and High School Students who will receive one hour of tutoring of schoolwork, two hours of gym training, weekly inspirational talks from professional athletes of various sports and influential business leaders, and a healthy meal each day, Monday through Friday.
Hall of Fame announcer Bob Alexander will be the MC. Steve Canton, President of the SJC Boxing Club, Inc. and the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, Inc. will be available for questions, details, and explanations. Members of the Lee County School system will be present and available for comment and discussion. We will express our appreciation to The Southwest Community Foundation for making the program possible and applauded them for their work in our community.
Again, the big day is set for Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 12-5pm. All are invited. The SJC Boxing Gym is open Monday through Friday from 6pm to 8pm and anyone who wants to stop by during those hours are welcome. Anyone who wants to see the facility and/or the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame during the daytime can contact Steve Canton at 239-633-2412.
The address for the new SJC Boxing Gym is:
4220 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, Florida 33901