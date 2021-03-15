SJC Boxing & Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Scott Erickson a happy 49th birthday today.
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report Wishes Retired Boxer Scott Erickson a Happy 49th Birthday – Boxing News
March 15th, 2021 Bad Brad
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Scott Erickson a happy 49th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@Mmksjlpv @LarryDaniels4u Thanks!
@KMark1969 @LarryDaniels4u Great! Thanks.....
Strong resister to follow:
@LarryDaniels4u
@DylanGlossinger Absolutely!
@BadBradRSR Just wow.
You must be so very proud.