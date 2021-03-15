The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Singer/Songwriter, Actress, Human Rights Activist, Author and Speaker Stella Parton who also happens to be the sister of the iconic Dolly Parton is the special guest Thursday March 18, 2021 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show. “Bad” Brad is so in tune with Stella on her many tweets calling out hypocrisy in politics and religion, that he had to get her booked on his show!
You will not want to miss this show…
Visit Stella’s website by clicking HERE.
Read her amazing tweets HERE.
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.