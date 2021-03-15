Bella and I would like to congratulate the Norman High School Lady Tigers- the 2021 Oklahoma Basketball State Champions. Norman High Lady Tigers had an impressive season. They managed to go 19-0 in a season that required skill, courage, and unwavering dedication. The student-athletes, coaches, parents, and fans of Norman High School should be proud of the road that they traveled to get to state.
Courage is defined as the ability to do something that frightens one or strength in the face of pain or grief. These young ladies epitomized courage as they managed to put the hateful, racist, vicious words of an announcer on the back burner and accomplish the amazing feat of winning the basketball championship.
In a story that is gaining nationwide attention, an announcer was caught on a hot mike calling the young ladies racially charged slurs because they unitedly and peacefully protested the injustice that is still on-going in American society. The young ladies provided an excellent example of maintaining grace under fire by loyally supporting one another. This is something that people who are years older than they are would do well to imitate.
Bella and I proudly congratulate the ladies of our native state on a job well done!
My baby sister Bella behind me
