The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s event, promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) in association with New Era Fighting & Promotion and Lee Baxter Promotions, at Quebec Plaza Hotel in Quebec City, Ontario, Canada.
The 8-round main event is a rematch between WBC No. 1 rated bridgeweight contender (pictured here on scale) Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs) and Sylvera “Sly” Louis (8-4, 4 KOs). Rivas, a 2008 Colombia Olympian, defeated Louis by 4-round majority decision back in 2012.
A maximum of 120 fans for a total of 250 peoples will be allowed to attend “The Homecoming.” Boxers and trainers had to have quarantined for 14 days prior to the event, and they will also need to carefully check any Covid potential symptoms during a 10-day period after the tomorrow evening’s fights.
“The Homecoming” will be streamed live by FITE worldwide on the FITE mobile apps, all major OTT apps and website (www.FITE.tv), starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, for $29.99 USD (available in English or French). It will also be available in Canada via Canal Indigo, Bell TV, Shaw TV and YOOP.
Fighters’ weights below:
OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
MAIN EVENT – BRIDGERWEIGHTS (8)
Oscar Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada 221.4 lbs.
Sylvera Louis (8-4, 4 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada 203.8 lbs.
CO-FEATURE – WELTERWEIGHTS (6)
Sebastien Bouchard (18-2, 8 KOs), Baie-Saint-Paul, Ontario, Canada 146.2 lbs.
Mario Perez (20-7-5, 12 KOs), Toronto, Ontario, Canada 141 lbs.
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (8)
Patrice Volny (15-0, 9 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada 166 lbs.
Janko Trotter (10-5-2, 10 KOs), Calgary, Alberta, Canada 166.8 lbs.
HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)
Alexis Barriere (pro debut), Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada 236 lbs.
Colin Sangster (2-0, 2 KOs), Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada 279.6 lbs.
CRUISERWEIGHTS (6)
Yan Pellerin (10-1, 4 KOs), Granby, Quebec, Canada 187.8 lbs.
Marco Parente (1-4-3, 0 KOs), Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada 181.8 lbs.
HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)
Francis Charbonneau (2-1, 2 KOs), Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada 211 lbs.
Alexandre Roberge (1-0 (0 KOs), Lanoraiem Quebec, Canada 222.4 lbs.