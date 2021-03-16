There is no more of a family affair in USA Boxing than Kayla Gomez’s, in which her mother, Crystal Aceves, and grandmother, Cindy Aceves, work her corner.
They will be together once again at the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic from last December to March 25 – April 3, in Shreveport, La.
The 18-year-old Gomez, who lives in El Paso (TX), is a youth flyweight (112 lbs.) boxer, who finished second at the 2019 National Championships, highlighting her first year in Youth competition. She has a growing supply of gold medals having finished on top at the 2019 & 2018 Western Regional Open, 2018 & 2017 Junior Open Championships, and 2018 & 2017 Eastern Regional Open. She is also a 5-time National Junior Olympic champion (2015 through 2019).
A self-described multi-dimensional boxer, Kayla is a counter puncher and consummate boxer, displaying veteran-like “ringmanship,” but also capable of being a technical brawler and pressure fighter. She first started boxing in 2012 after watching a documentary on the 2012 Olympics.
“The inspiration of the boxers training to earn a gold medal motivated me to learn this unique sport,” Gomez explained. “I dedicate my whole life to boxing and as of right now, amateur boxing has impacted my life in a positive manner, paving my way in the near future to earn different accolades and experience for an Olympic gold medal and my pro career.”
Her mother, Crystal, is an amateur boxer who has competed in many tournaments. She will not compete in these championships this year because she is fully focused right now on her daughter and her future. She will be competing at other 2021 tournaments.
“As a boxer, my mom knows what it’s like to be in my position, so instead of getting mad at me, she gives me alternatives to do when I’m feeling low or not myself to have a better chance of being the best fighter I can be,” Kayla explained what it’s like having her mother and grandmother working her corner. “We all have a great relationship and work well in the ring together. They understand what it’s like to be in my position.”
A high school senior, Kayla is in a K-12 program for an online school due to her busy schedule. She does plan to attend college and share her boxing with educational opportunities.
“My education is just as important as my boxing,” She concluded. “I will attend college and work really hard to accomplish my goal of earning a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics and beginning my pro career afterwards.”
Kayla Gomez is a legacy boxer with a promising future.