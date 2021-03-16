Photo by Damon Gonzalez / All-Star Boxing
Brothers, Marques and Dominic Valle made splashes by taking out their respective opponents in the opening round of their fights on Friday night in Plant City, Florida.
Marques, a 22 year-old welterweight went to 2-0 with two knockouts as he took out Leonadis Fowlkes at 1:57.
Marques registered one knockdown from a hard right hand, and the fight was stopped after Fowlkes hit the deck.
Fowlkes, who came into the fight perfect, is now 2-1.
As an amateur, Marques won Silver Medal at the 2018 Men’s Nationals as well as fighting in the 2020 United States Olympic Trials.
Dominic made a sensational pro debut by stopping now 14-fight Juan Bryand in just 57 seconds.
Valle landed a big flurry of punches before a left hook put Bryand down on the deck, and the fight was stopped.
Dominic won the 2016 National Silver Gloves and in 2018, he was a National Junior Olympics champion.
The Valle’s are managed by Split-T Management under the guidance of Tim VanNewhouse and are promoted by ProBox Promotions.