Film and television star Yaphet Kotto, died March 15, 2021, in the Philippines. His cause of death was not disclosed. Kotto was best known for his role in the film ALIEN (1979) and for starring for six seasons on HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET (1993-1999). He was 81 years old.
As a teen, Kotto was studying acting at the Actors Mobile Theater Studio, and at age 19, he made his professional acting debut in Othello. He was also a member of The Actors Studio in New York. Kotto got his start in acting on Broadway, where he appeared in the Great White Hope, among other productions. His film and television career began in the early 1960s. He was cast in several television series including TARZAN (1966-1968), THE BIG VALLEY (1965-1969), BONANZA (1959-1973), HAWAII FIVE-O (1968-1980), MANNIX (1967-1975), and GUNSMOKE (1955-1975). His other notable TV credits include FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), THE A-TEAM (1893-1987), HILL STREET BLUES (1981-1987), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), LAW & ORDER (1990-2010), and THE WIRE (2002-2008).
Kotto’s film credits include THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR (1968), 5 CARD STUD (1968), NIGHT CHASE (1970), THE LIMIT (1972), the Bond film LIVE AND LET DIE (1973), Othello (1980), FOR LOVE AND HONOR (1983), WOMEN OF SAN QUENTIN (1983), DESPERADO (1987), THE RUNNING MAN (1987), MIDNIGHT RUN (1988), FREDDY’S DEAD: THE FINAL NIGHTMARE (1991), THE RIDE (2000) and ALIEN:ISOLATION (2014).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Yaphet Kotto's family during their time of grief.