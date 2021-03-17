By Ty Ross
Coming 2 America is hands down one of Eddie Murphy’s best, and most successful movies. When it premiered in ’88, it quickly became a fan favorite and international hit. Showcasing a different side of Murphy to those used to the jive talking, street wise characters from his big screen hits 48 Hours and Beverly Hills Cop. Getting his start on Saturday Night Live by hilariously portraying Gumby, The Little Rascals’ Buckwheat and a more urban take on the PBS kid’s show Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood- Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood, Eddie had built his brand on being anything but child friendly.
When Coming to America premiered, some may been surprised to see that rough around the edges, in your face comedian they were used to, instead portraying a humble and naïve African prince in search of true love. It should have been a hard sell to his usual audience, but it was the opposite.
At a time when black characters were relegated to being the wise cracking sidekick, a movie with a mostly black cast that wasn’t a blaxploitation film, was something new, and to be honest- long overdue for black moviegoers. And they responded by turning out to the theaters in record numbers.
Which brings us to Coming 2 America. The long-awaited, if questionable, sequel to the previous hit. A sequel usually comes after an open-ended movie ending, generally in the action arena. After all Murphy did have previous success with the 48 Hours and Beverly Hills Cop franchises. But Coming to America was a love story, and had a pretty straight forward, ride off into the sunset ending. So why now? After 30 years? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?
The premise of Coming 2 America isn’t terrible, but it isn’t terribly original either. The plot revolves around an illegitimate son conceived by Prince Akeem with one of the ladies in the very memorable night club scene in Coming to America. Zamunda is under attack from Izzi (played by Wesley Snipes), a revolutionary looking to over-throw the royal family and take over. Being that Prince Akeem and Princess Lisa have only female children (Zamundan law prevents a female from running the country), there is no legal and rightful heir to the throne. Sending Murphy and Semi to return to America in search of his first born to bring him back to Africa.
Not particularly excited at the plot, I must admit with so many remakes and reboots failing to live up to viewer’s expectations, I was hesitant to watch. I didn’t want to tarnish the fond memories I had for a movie that was damn near perfect in my mind. But one man’s trash is another’s treasure, so let’s take a look at some of the highs and lows of the sequel.
The Good
The movie opens in Zamunda, a fictional African paradise. New to some but known to many more. It was nice to see so many familiar faces, however briefly, in the sequel. From Hollywood legends James Earl Jones, as King Joffer- King Hakeem’s father, to John Amos. Father of Shari Headley’s Lisa McDowell. Arsenio Hall also returns as Semi. The snarky, trouble making servant and closest friend of Murphy’s Prince Akeem.
There weren’t many white actors in the first Coming to America, but who could forget comedian Louie Anderson. The loyal and enthusiastic fast food worker at McDowell’s. The Queens outpost and McDonald’s knock-off. McDowell’s, surprisingly, makes an appearance as well. Now a franchise in Zamunda run by Amos.
When Akeem returns to America to search for his son, the movie continues its trip down memory lane. Stopping at the infamous barbershop where the same 3 wise cracking old men are still serving up their own brand of old school humor.
There are a lot of references to scenes in the first movie in Coming 2 America. I suspect this is to bridge the gap for those who may be younger, and unfamiliar with the classic. Allowing them to follow along with the story, without feeling lost. But this is also a downside to the film. By weaving so much of the original story into the sequel, it doesn’t feel like it stands on its own. Despite the introduction of more recent comedic and pop culture icons like Tracy Jordan, Leslie Jones and hit rapper/singer Teyana Taylor. Leading me to the low points.
The Bad
Coming 2 America is painfully predictable, and unnecessarily stereotypical, in the second half. The over-the-top sexual innuendos just seem forced. And do we need another wanna be rapper? There’s the overprotective and streetwise Uncle Reem played by Jordan. He helped his single parent sister, played by Jones, raised her and Akeem’s son Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Both Jones and Jordan are great comedians in their own right, yet their jokes come off as flat and miss the mark more than they hit.
Once they all get back to Zamunda, Coming 2 America becomes little more than a rehash of Coming to America’s plot. There isn’t much new or exciting about the recycled plot of – Royal heir, arranged marriage, falls in love with commoner, goes against father’s wishes. Wash rinse repeat.
Now don’t get me wrong, I didn’t hate the movie. It had some funny parts, just not enough to make it memorable. In today’s age of wokeness and after the #metoo movement, parts of the story like the royal bathers, seemed outdated and out of place. While the idea of subservient women whose sole job is to ‘bathe the royal penis’ could be perceived as funny 30 years ago, in today’s times the ick factor was high.
They also missed the opportunity to give the character Meeka a more prominent and interesting story line. The potential was there, and I was quite excited to see where they movie might go with her character. Unfortunately, she was little more than an afterthought.
In the end, was it awful? No. Did it need to be made? Also, no. But if you are a fan of the first and you’re bored on a weekend afternoon, why not? As long as you keep your mind open and don’t expect too much. You’ll forget it as soon as you watch it. But I’m sure you’ve seen worse.
