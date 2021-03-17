Above is the headline we all want to see.
Dear Asian Sisters and Brothers, I Stand With you in Honor; Support and in Solidarity.
I speak for myself, yet know my colleagues feel the same. I invite all of you reading to leave your heartfelt words of love and support for our WORLDWIDE ASIAN POPULATION.
We are but one of the many species sharing this planet. Respect and be respected. Love and be loved.
Hurt people; based on their physical appearance over-ruling your common sense, and feel the full extent of the new laws, yet to be written protecting, We, The People, that have enough of a negative effect to eradicate the mere thought or consideration of these racially based hate crimes or more domestic terrorism. This is, in my humble opinion, where we need to begin.
I believe we need the brightest constitutional lawyers, the savviest legal minds to get in there and start writing. We also need all of us, contributing to what will finally be written. What would you include?
The sky is the limit. Wanna get in some good trouble?
There’s a need to bring each and every one of these innocent’s murders to account and it’s imperative that racially motivated terrorism be halted.
I haven’t been following astrology, but I know that all of this bullying, racial discrimination, terrorism from the top on down, is either just getting started, in time for spring and summer 2021, or we will need to do something truly drastic, Ghandi Style, to stop it in its tracks, period.
What are your views?
Thank you, and blessed be.
