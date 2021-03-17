It’s that time of year where many people align on interest in something extra curricular, sports. Thursday begins one of the most exciting times in spectators year… March Madness. The 68 team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament unites people in offices, on social media and betting outlets alike to predict the outcome of the tournament.
Favorites in Gonzaga, Michigan, Illinois and Baylor are the number 1 seeds in the four quadrants of the bracket. Everyone loves a good Cinderella Story and this year it could be a school like Loyola-Chicago, Liberty, Eastern Washington or St. Bonaventure who are seeds towards the bottom of each quadrant of the tournament.
Let's see how this weekend all shapes up!