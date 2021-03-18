By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman, is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, an internist/cardiologist
If you have had the stamina to continue following this humble column, you are aware that our family has been blessed with a multi-talented Siberian Husky, Galahad. After completing his education and receiving his MBA from the Wharton School of Finance and doing a Fellowship at the London School of Economics, he returned home.
Becoming aware of the high level of entropy in our home, he realized that he must take on the responsibility of the Curmudgeon Household in all ways; economic, personal counseling, troubleshooting, arranging food deliveries and menus, resolving emergencies, and in general being the Major Domo of our Family.
Through a mutual acquaintance, Galahad and Champ Biden, the FCOTUS (First Canine of The United States) have become close friends.
Therefore when Major Biden, Champ’s brother became the focus of media attention after a minor incident, Galahad offered my column for Champ to make a brief statement
From the Desk of Champ Biden
FCOTUS
March 18, 2021
I am honored to be a guest columnist in Doctor Curmudgeon’s Column
Over the past few days, there has been a tempest in a teapot.
My precious young brother, Major, has been accused of conduct unbecoming of a White House Family member. I daresay that there have been far worse instances of ugly behavior from previous occupants.
Major is quite young and relatively new to Politics. A person previously unknown to him approached and he simply reacted with his youthful exuberance by protecting his family and mildly giving that individual a warning nip.
Far too many persons have barraged me with queries as to the identity of the mildly nipped person. Speculation has been rampant that it was a member of the Secret Service. And, of course, I can neither confirm nor deny. I will emphasize that there was no serious injury and my brother did what he thought was right.
Various media entities have also commented that we were both banished from the White House and sent back to the family home in Delaware.
Not so. That brief trip to Delaware had been planned before this unfortunate incident. Our mother, Dr. Jill Biden had already planned a three day trip to the West Coast. Our Dad, President Biden and we thought this would be a great time for us to spend a brief sojourn at our Delaware residence and visit with some family friends.
As I write this, we have now returned to our home in the White House.
Thank you to Galahad and Doctor Curmudgeon for allowing me to have this voice, hopefully to clarify this incident and put it in its proper perspective.
And my heartfelt thanks to all who read this
It must have been simply a very slow news day!
