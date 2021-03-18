After four years of grueling torture, leaving over 550k lifeless, the Other Pandemic, called “Dark Money in Politics”, which could’ve given us a completely different life-time experience; were it eradicated, has finally stopped at Brett Kavanaugh’s door: a grim reaper, of sorts.
At this point, We The People, have been sharpening our teeth for this moment. Everyone knows that he/she/they who laugh(s) last, laugh(s) the longest and that’s exactly the perfect sized meal for we: “Hungry for Justice Resisters”.
It all began when … just kidding. Here are the facts:
Justice Anthony Kennedy, who filled Anthony Scalia’s seat after his passing, decided to suddenly retire leaving Trump, a supreme court life appointment seat, to be filled by whomever he saw fit his needs best.
As his explanation regarding his sudden departure, Kennedy assured us that we weren’t truly watching a bait and switch street hustle in real time. He said this: (Laugh, away. It’s straight up, bullshit. Listen:) “The appearance of influence or access… will not cause the electorate to lose faith in our democracy.”
Pardon our eye roll. We’re not buying it; and, out he went.
What REALLY prompted the sudden retirement? Was he bribed, paid, threatened, serenaded, who were involved, if so, let’s:
1. Find any transaction receipts.
2. Prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, like, “THIS IS SPARTA!” style, and
3.“BOOM SHAKA LAKA BAM”, “One way ticket to: RotInJaiLandia, please!” NEXT!
If we investigated this, stock in popcorn will go up. There’s plenty to see here, folks, but move along, for now.
In the next “act”, Trump chooses Kavanaugh to nominate, but the record scratch called: “Brett’s Alleged Misdeeds” is heard ‘round the world and survivors from his “alleged” villainous past step forward with their truth.
The F.B.I. is called in to investigate. Unfortunately, yester-year’s “one bad apple in the Department”, has become today’s “I can be bought” by too many, to be labeled as a one time thing, but, we’ll get to them in time. I may not be here, but I’ll help from the other side (Going Down?).
While I still would like to have complete faith in those that keep us safest, facts such as those to be presented momentarily, “really make me wonder.”
The Feds are at the top of America’s Security Detail in the fight to ensure the safety, liberty, freedom and all the rest for all of us; however, it was reported that while a special F.B.I. fact finding investigation concerning the sexual allegations submitted by several women against Brett was supposedly, being conducted, the F.B.I. actually had nothing set up or planned with which to conduct the investigations.
Now, our Batman, Hero of the Moment, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, (D) R.I., has sent a 14 page questionnaire for Brett to answer and Justice Merrick Garland to investigate, which besides questioning the non strategy used by the F.B.I. to seemingly, obfuscate the truth of what did or didn’t transpire during the “supposed” investigation. Senator Whitehouse wrote: “some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI.”
Oopsie, yes, whomever is culpable had better get their affairs in order.
Now, on to the juiciest section of this conundrum. Senator Whitehouse wants to know who paid off Brett’s debts?
Kavanaugh had a mountain of debt to the tune of somewhere between 60k, 200k and “Dayum, Bruh, u (sic) messed up!”. Yet, the only debt he had left during his inauguration hearing; a mere year later, was his 800k mortgage. That’s too clean. No motorcycle sale? No Harley, Porsche, Groceries? Just a house? No cat litter or chew toys?
Anyone who can read a bank statement needs only find the name of the bloody donor who either: a). Placed money into Brett’s venmo account, or b). Paid his bills for him directly.
If anyone is up for the job of bringing crooks to justice, it’s Justice Merrick Garland. He’s the real deal. He’s one of the good guys.
So, Brett? On this Special St. Patty’s Day, while you’re drinking your green beer, enjoying green bagels, corned beef and cabbage and singing songs, you might want to place some cake and ale out for the Leprechauns, cuz, Baby, you’re gonna need all the luck you can get.
Tick-Tock, MF.
It’s just a matter of time.
Bite us!
America, The Beautiful.
See you on the campus, My Beauties. Let’s get this party started.
Blessed St. Patty’s Day.
Love to you, all.
