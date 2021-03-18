I have received my second round of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. After the first round, I had some pretty extreme muscle pain in the shot location that lasted about 24 hours. The second day I was dizzy and lightheaded. I was warned that the second vaccine had the worst of the two in terms of reactions, but I only had some soreness and diarrhea.
I’m a curious little kitty so I polled a few dozen of my teacher friends who also received the vaccines. Of 38 people, one had a significant rash after the second round, two had flu-like symptoms after the second round, and all reported muscle soreness of varying levels after both rounds. This is by no means scientific, but it gave me some peace of mind.
I'm kinda disappointed I won't have a small quarter-shaped scar like the veterans of the smallpox vaccine. I would have worn it as a badge of honor. But, alas, all I have to show for being vaccinated is a card and a couple of "I received the Covid vaccine!" stickers.