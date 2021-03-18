Register to Anthony Scaramucci’s SALT TALKS.
Comments are closed.
@Corrrine @BayouGal50 @JanetGraceMusic @Kramerica2020 @DarkLordSlush @RhymesRadical @cooltxchick @Evacuzshesjazzy @Hunterofcatfish @kristinresistin @deuce_bigalow68 @RobAnderson2018 Look him up... Trash!
@BadBradRSR @BayouGal50 @JanetGraceMusic @Kramerica2020 @DarkLordSlush @RhymesRadical @cooltxchick @Corrrine @Evacuzshesjazzy @Hunterofcatfish @kristinresistin @RobAnderson2018 Oh damn! Misclicked! 😮
Opps I did it again....; )) https://t.co/JgZYF72EMQ
It would be terrible if this was retweeted and Matt Gaetz saw it!
@BayouGal50
@JanetGraceMusic
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@RhymesRadical
@cooltxchick
@Corrrine
@Evacuzshesjazzy
@Hunterofcatfish
@kristinresistin
@deuce_bigalow68
@RobAnderson2018
It would be terrible if this was retweeted and Matt Gaetz saw it!
@BayouGal50
@JanetGraceMusic
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@RhymesRadical
@cooltxchick
@Corrrine
@Evacuzshesjazzy
@Hunterofcatfish
@kristinresistin
@deuce_bigalow68
@RobAnderson2018