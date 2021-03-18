In the Major Arcana, there are 22 cards. Each one, a characterization, personification, of a life lesson.
We go throughout the Fool’s journey, which at first begins all ‘Jolly and What-not’ until someone gets their eye shot out; or in our case, a Fool raises another Fool who in turn raises truck loads of Fools, ergo: The Former Guy.
The Fool reversed is what happens when someone is exposed to lessons, life, opportunities and they learn nothing and continue making the same mistakes, time and again.
Mark my words: Fkn, I mean, Former Guy, will be caught for repeating the same plays throughout years and years to the tune of the Federal Profilers probably being able to lay a systemic map over ANYTHING ANY Trump, et al (with the exception of our Hero @MaryLTrump) have ever touched going back to when they first arrived to America and you will see the Trump Heirloom, the Actual and ONLY pièce de résistance:
The Trump Family Scam Book.
I know it exists like I know the back of my hands because they can’t stop patting THEMSELVES on the back and talking about their own greatness. Remember, this is the Guy who told the world during a debate in 2016, that he was “smart” for not paying taxes.
Former Troll is 3rd generation Guano. You’ll surely find an old family fun video where those Trumps; who initially spent time building a better mouse trap, will be talking all about the time they embezzled this, didn’t pay for that, etc. They’re a boastful bunch. Time will tell. But, that’s what I see in my Mind’s Eye.
The truth is hiding in plain sight. Ask Mike Cohen. Heck, ask Eric. Gosh, he is “Norton” from the Honeymooners or “Ed”, from “Ed, Edd and Eddy” and the least intellectual character of them all.
Well, unfortunately for Fkn Guy, MSNBC, which I’ve seen flip flop between positive and negative coverage of FG, has decided to turn on him yet again reporting:
“BIG BREAKING NEWS FROM THE FEDERAL GOVT.” and going on about a pair of reports released within the last hour Two Big Giant Colossal Findings that blow out of the water, a lie that FG started telling in the summer of 2020, about the risk of foreign interference altering the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. One that he and his allies told for months after his stinging defeat to Joe Biden.
From the DOJ, DHS, report: “The Department’s investigated multiple public claims that one or more foreign governments owned, directed or controlled election infrastructure used in the 2020 Federal Election; implemented a scheme to manipulate election infrastructure, or tallied, changed, or otherwise manipulated vote count.
The Department found that those claims were not credible, as in, there was no foreign interference, the kind Trump Allies, Rudi Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others, repeatedly touted on the campaign trail, as evidence to fuel their dangerous lie on the legitimacy of the November result.
Of course, that was just a small part of the disinformation apparatus that Trump and his supporters deployed in the weeks and months surrounding the election.
There was also the lie that China, not so much Russia, was involved in the massive election manipulation campaign.”
The reporter spoke with the same Bravado used by The Angels while singing: My Boyfriend’s Back, Now there’s gonna be trouble”. It was told with such enthusiasm, you’d think the paddy wagon was coming to get F.G. post haste, with SWAT leading the storm.
Unfortunately, we sit here, no longer at the edge of our seats. Our Fight/Flight responses have been on overload since F.G. cheated the first time and covered up his crimes and at this point, we’re as chilly as Sade dancin’ to a Bossa Nova groove. Let us know when he’s about to be arrested. That is what the whole world wants to see.
Full circle, the Fool on the hill visits the character in the next life lesson: The Mage, otherwise known as “President Biden“.
We know he won’t learn a darned thing. He’s incapable. That’s why F.G. is as he is: unmentioned, and soon, a mere insignificant number on a low sodium, diabetic meal.
Type to you soon.
Blessed be, always.
JG )O(Contact the Feature Writers