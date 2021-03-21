SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Leslie Stewart a happy 60th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Leslie Stewart a happy 60th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@ShawnLindley2 @DEFendFURiously @HatinHate @QuynhMontgomery @KevinSixx13 @SHM_Colorado @MsJR88 @Rachel1964Alva @pixienic @HooliganPeanut @WifeySpice90 @radio_martin @MeidasB @AMPMTALK @enespacio @TXLinMelendez @JayCray1983 @grayzpoo @elizabethmaryap @HarborMom @krystle_w227 @Ames629 @hocking_jeff @jules1327 @supercrane @For_Fox_Sake1 @ATrumpest @hannahpbo @ProinMN @LanceUSA70 @JWChainBreaker @MikeB1MileHi @immersed_in_luv @showgirlcf @SHEsus__Christ @johnfeal2 @Johnny_Cage10 @MichaelWayne022 @7Veritas4 @gabby_UCMaroon @CuriousReturn @ImJustTommie @Shey_SheyT @4HumanUnity @Beebuzzin19 @j_boucher24 Thanks Shawn!
@DEFendFURiously @HatinHate @QuynhMontgomery @KevinSixx13 @SHM_Colorado @MsJR88 @Rachel1964Alva @pixienic @HooliganPeanut @WifeySpice90 @radio_martin @MeidasB @AMPMTALK @enespacio @TXLinMelendez @JayCray1983 @grayzpoo @elizabethmaryap @HarborMom @krystle_w227 @Ames629 @hocking_jeff @jules1327 @supercrane @For_Fox_Sake1 @ATrumpest @hannahpbo @ProinMN @LanceUSA70 @JWChainBreaker @MikeB1MileHi @immersed_in_luv @showgirlcf @SHEsus__Christ @johnfeal2 @Johnny_Cage10 @MichaelWayne022 @7Veritas4 Thanks so much for thinking of me @DEFendFURiously and a nice Sunday song with friends
@gabby_UCMaroon
@CuriousReturn
@immersed_in_luv
@ImJustTommie
@BadBradRSR
@Shey_SheyT
@4HumanUnity
@Beebuzzin19
@j_boucher24
https://t.co/Yt2onhq7lv
I got my JJ vaccine yesterday. I feel ok. And I feel it is the right thing to do.
There is not one religious organization that I’m aware of that doesn’t marginalize women. Yet Jesus chose to show up, coming through the body of a woman when he could have easily manifested on a street corner in Jerusalem. But instead he chose to have a mother.
This is a patriot. And a good human being. The ones still supporting trump are white supremacy fascists. https://t.co/B8tbMjb0VY
Where do I stand? With BLM, LGBTQ, Mask Wearers, People who listen to science and anyone who puts humanity first!
If you still support Trump after January 6th, you’re not only a rotten person, you don’t give a fuck about humanity! Which in turn, I don’t give a fuck about you!