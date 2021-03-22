Iran has flipped its lid. Talk about WTF?
So, let me get this straight.
Trump took out Qasem Soleimani on January 3rd, 2020.
Ahmad Hamzeh, a no-body in the Iranian Parliament, then placed a bounty of three million dollars for the assassination of The Former Guy, on behalf of the people of Kerman, Soleimani’s home town. “We will give three million dollars to anyone who kills Trump” he was quoted as saying to a 290 member parliament.
This insane dude also said: “If we had nuclear weapons today we would be protected from threats. We should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right.”
Two months ago, January, 2021, communications were intercepted by two senior intelligence officials at the National Security Agency, who cited that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard were heard discussing engaging in “USS Cole-style attacks” towards Ft. McNair. What they are referring to, is the suicide mission launched in October, 2000.
At that time, a tiny boat got close enough to the Navy’s Destroyer, which was housed in the Yemeni, Port of Aden. The boat exploded, resulting in the death of 17 sailors.
The same S.I.O.’s also revealed threats to kill General Joseph M. Martin and further plans to infiltrate and run surveillance at the base.
So, given the fact that no one took him seriously, no one assassinated “TFG”, now Iran is coming for the New Administration that had nothing to do with Soleimani’s death.
Yeah, come at us MF, we will astound you.
We didn't do it. We're not responsible for the actions of a Mad Man, but if you've got that much sand between your ears and cheeks, that you're going to take it out on We, The GOOD People, who have wept for all the injustices we; ourselves; have suffered, including for the unjust killing of your man, then … TRY IT! See what happens. We're all for peace, but if you come at us, know that we've got the Luck of Leprechauns, and America ALWAYS lands on her feet.