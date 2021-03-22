The Biden Administration has confirmed via House Speaker, Jen Psaki, that it’s withdrawn the employment of five staff members who responded honestly about questions regarding their past use of marijuana.
I worked with a manager that waked and baked from eight a.m. until 5 p.m. at which time, I’d join her in a toke for our fifteen-minute, two mile sprint to Grand Central Station. She was a kind, gentle genius who suffered from extensive back and neck pain. Given we were seated for 8 hours staring at our computer screens, it’s understandable. A tiny toke in the morning before entering the building was what it took to ease her pain and allow her to get through the day. As for me, I had no excuse. I enjoyed the no frills, worry free moments to run and get the “led out” after an eight hour day. Yes, this was the early 80s and yes, it was far from legal, but the world has not stopped medicating with marijuana, in all these years.
It’s about time for all government’s WORLDWIDE, to get with the program and catch up to today’s reality. We don’t want your pills and potions. This is all about big pharma, taxes and nonsense. How many deaths are there attributed to pot smoking? Zero. How about cigarette related or alcohol related deaths? Ah, there go the numbers soaring, showing what is truly to blame.
According to the DC.GOV website: “In November 2014, District voters approved the Legalization of Possession of Minimal Amounts of Marijuana for Personal Use Initiative. The new law became effective on February 26, 2015. As a result, it is legal for a person who is at least 21 years old to:
• Possess two ounces or less of marijuana;
• Transfer one ounce or less of marijuana to another person who is at least 21 years old, so long as there is no payment made or any other type of exchange of goods or services;
• Cultivate within their residence up to six marijuana plants, no more than three of which are mature;
• Possess marijuana-related drug paraphernalia – such as bongs, cigarette rolling papers, and cigar wrappers – that is associated with one ounce or less of marijuana; or
• Use marijuana on private property.
A person can still be arrested for:
• Selling any amount of marijuana to another person;
• Possessing more than two ounces of marijuana;
• Operating a vehicle or boat under the influence of marijuana; or
• Smoking, eating, or drinking marijuana – or holding or carrying a lighted roll of paper or other lighted smoking equipment filled with marijuana – in any public space, such as:
• On any street, sidewalk, alley, park, or parking area;
• In a vehicle on any street, alley, park, or parking area; or
• Any place to which the public is invited.
In a November 2020 issue of Marijuana Moment, author, Kyle Jaeger, stated this: “Joe Biden has been projected to have won the presidential election. … If he fulfills a key campaign promise once he gets to the White House, federal marijuana reform will be part of his administration’s legacy.”
Not by firing his staff for past drug use, it’s not.
He went on to say: “Although the Democratic former vice president has embraced decriminalizing cannabis possession, expunging past records … the political dynamics that will define marijuana policy in 2021 go beyond the presidency.
Despite the stated pro-reform positions of both Biden and Harris, the fate of reform still rests largely on Congress.
Democratic leaders have pledged an end to federal marijuana prohibition, and if the party wins the majority, the stage will be set for far-reaching reform.
If Republicans maintain control of the Senate, there will be serious doubt about what kind of pull a Biden administration could have in moving marijuana legislation—even if he prioritized the issue, which remains to be seen. The past two years have shown time and again that the GOP-controlled chamber is simply unwilling to address the issue in a meaningful way.”
I respect and understand that not everyone knows the medicinal values of the marijuana herb, or cares to. With so much negative press throughout the years, I cannot lay blame for this misunderstanding; however, there are those of us who do believe and use this plant to assist in alleviating and temporarily curing many ailments from fibromyalgia, arthritis, chronic aches and pain, mental disorders such as CPTSD, PTSD, anxiety, depression, bi-polar disorders, cancer pain, just to name a few.
Scientists have had successes in blending herb plants to create different strains for different ailments. Their measurements are so precise that medical marijuana comes sealed with a tag showing the name of the strain, % of CBD, THC, and other healing micro nutrients.
I have been excited about the possibility of everyone being free to enjoy the benefits of this natural wonder medicine. These instant firings have all but ended my hopes.
Joe Biden’s only warning; was to instantly end the employment of any individual who would bully or disrespect anyone else. He never said anything about going after marijuana users.
I love me some Biden, Harris. I’m elated that we won. I’m delighted that America is getting vaccinated. I’m delighted were getting monetary assistance. Still, I would hope that The Biden Administration would use its executive powers of office to get the Insurrectionists still employed in all branches of our government and private sector, arrested, charged, tried and locked away, instead of concentrating on what many know to be biased negative consequences against marijuana users.
It is high time to make marijuana legal in all of our state’s and commonwealth’s. Perhaps these firings can lead to that.
I’m sorry for those who’s careers just ended for enjoying a doobie while criminals like McConnell, Graham, MTG, Boebert, Cruz, Kavanaugh, Gaetz, Jordan, et al. continue to spout “The Big Lie” with the attempt to dismantle our democracy. Which is the bigger crime? I ask you.
