What a great day it was as we celebrated our 32nd anniversary in Fort Myers. We had a large turnout of boxers, boxing people, fans, sponsors and supporters.
Randy Krise, one of the partners in the group we rent our building from, did a great job as grillmaster preparing the hamburgers and hotdogs. Special thank you to Roger Lolly and Louie Cioffi, of the If I Can Dream Foundation, for providing the food and condiments, asking Randy to do the grilling, and their big-time support. Also, big thanks to John Kuhn, for his help in enabling us to implement the program.
Everyone enjoyed walking through and viewing the memorabilia, plaques, fist casts and photos in the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Museum.
Bob Alexander did his usual exceptional job as MC beginning with the traditional 10ct for those we lost since our Grand Opening celebration on January 9, 2021.
SJC members Ricardo Burgos, Christina Giokas-Samuels, Bobby Urtis and former SJC Boxing professional Hugo Vargas took turns passing the mike around and addressing everyone.
The highlight of the day was the official announcement of the SJC Mentoring Program which will begin on Monday April 12, 2021. Jr. High and High School Students who enroll in the program will receive one hour of tutoring of schoolwork, two hours of gym training and once-a-week inspirational talks from professional athletes of various sports and of business leaders in the community. Each student will also receive a healthy meal each day.
Sarah Owen, of the Southwest Community Foundation, spoke about their support of the program and shared her thoughts and ideas for making our community better. We are indebted and grateful to have their support which makes it all possible.
Shellie Taylor, from the Lee County School Board, spoke of our partnership and our mutual desire to provide opportunities for those who need it the most. Sergio Stephens, of Coronado High School talked about his commitment to his students and shared his excitement for the Mentoring Program.
Truly a wonderful day. Thank you!