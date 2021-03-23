Mine eyes have seen the horror of the coming of the fakes.
Dark money gets elected but this time they weren’t awake.
They settled for a loser who makes Matty look like God and think we’ll say: “Hurrah!”
You’re a waste and you’re a loser.
25, a grifting user.
Throwing friends under the bus,
A Useless Rep for Crips!
You’ve no integrity.
(Sung to Glory, Hallelujah)
So, here’s the deal with THIS MUTHAFUKA, RIGHT HERE. Check THIS shit out. You ready? Ok. Grab a beverage.
This NEWLY ELECTED GOP TROLL, is 25 years old, born in 1995. I was jetting between NY and Japan for business, during that time, just to give you the time score.
A North Carolina home-schooled youngster who played football in high school, worked at a Chick-fil-A during teen years, he had a normal teen life, until one fateful day in 2014.
He was driving home from spring break with a buddy and as many do, he had his feet up on the dashboard. His friend, Bradley Ledford, fell asleep behind the wheel and they crashed, leaving Madison partially paralyzed. He uses a wheelchair.
I know. That is heartbreaking. However, here’s how it played out in this psychopath’s mind:
• He accused the friend, Bradley, of leaving him to “die in a fiery tomb”.
FALSE: Bradley Ledford publicly disputed the account in 2021 stating; when deposed, that he pulled an unconscious Madison from the wreckage as soon as he freed himself. Meanwhile, Madison said during the deposition that he had “no memory from the accident”.
• In a 2017 speech where he falsely stated he’d been left to “die in a fiery tomb”, he also said that he had been ”declared dead at the scene”, meanwhile, the accident report merely reads that Madison was “incapacitated”. Yep, breathing on his own, very much alive.
• He claimed he’d accrued three million in medical debt and was paid that amount, plus other payments. As of February 2021, he seeks thirty million more.
Compromised, much? Yup. Integrity, much? Nope. How’s that for Rat Fink? He is so in over his head and clearly a lying psycho. What could be more perfect for the GOP?
• Mark Meadows nominated Madison to the United States Naval Academy; however, his application was rejected.
He used “the accident”; which happened after the fact, as the cause for his rejection. That lie was unearthed quickly and he had to back track without hesitation.
• His one Fall semester in college, 2016, two years after the accident, earned him mainly D’s. He dropped out citing that his grades were low because his injuries interfered with his ability to learn.
In a deposition, Madison said: “You know, suffering from a brain injury after the accident definitely I think it slowed my brain down a little bit. Made me less intelligent. And the pain also made reading and studying very difficult.”
• His “heartbreak” over his split with his fiancée, was another reason he used.
• In August, 2020, several women stepped forward siting sexually aggressive behavior, sexual misconduct and assault by Cawthorn towards them.
One woman said that Cawthorn had called her “Just a little blonde, slutty American girl” when she rejected him and his sexual advances. It wasn’t just one or three. It seems that in the one Fall semester he attended college, Cawthorn developed a reputation as one to stay away from. He was known for taking women to desolate areas while asking sexually based questions. He called these: “Fun Drives”.
Creepy, much? Kavanaugh-ish? Trump-ish? Yes, me thinks so, as well.
• In October 2020, 150 signatures had been collected from college students corroborating the alleged sexual assaulted women’s accounts.
You know the joke: What do you call a congress-person who’s failed at every step of the way, and is elected, nevertheless? Let’s see? McConnell, Graham, Cruz, Collins, you call them Congressional Staff. Ergo, this bitch.
So, now that he’s been elected, he’s got a job to do, but he’s still trying to take us all for fools without realizing that We, The People, can tally receipts faster than “Ping, Ping, Ping, Ricochet Rabbit”, and we’ll have him out or silenced before he can figure out his GOP potty training.
Madison is in charge of housing homeless veterans in his district amongst other things, yet he has no plan of action and spends his time tweeting his ass, as much as The Former Guy, which has him miss scheduled Zoom meetings by three hours, calling in from a parked car, who knows where, instead of being where he is supposed to be, ready and raring to go.
We do not need more “Good old Boys” representing us in ANY capacity. This Cracked Egg arrived rotten to the core. What’s he going to grow up to be and do if he remains as a Representative for Americans in Henderson, North Carolina? Parents, get the tasers, should this CREEP roll into your neighborhood. Don’t let him anywhere near your daughters. Beyond harming everything in his way, this Schmuck has his sites where they don’t belong.
In your quest to rule out the disgusting corruption that exists in our Government, please include this dirty heap of garbage. He belongs back at Chick-fil-A, not in our House of Representatives.
Blessed be, that’s it from me. Peace! Out!
