DIANE FRANKLIN is an American actress, who is best known for her performances as a teen ingenue in films and television, during the 1980s. Starting at age ten, Diane began her professional career as a model, then worked in commercials, a soap opera and theater. Her first film role was the lead in CANNON FILMS, teen comedy, THE LAST AMERICAN VIRGIN (1982). It was in this film, Diane’s dark, curly hair was introduced to audiences, and took root as an American hair fashion, kick-starting the perm trend of the 80s.
Diane’s next role was playing the troubled daughter, Patricia Montelli, in Dino DeLaurentis’ horror classic, AMITYVILLE II: THE POSSESSION (1982.) Following this film, Diane starred in television movies; DEADLY LESSONS (ABC) and SUMMERGIRL (CBS.)
Diane also had guest-starring roles on several TV series such as CHARLES IN CHARGE, MURDER SHE WROTE, ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS, MATLOCK and FREDDY’s NIGHTMARES.
In 1985, Diane won her most BELOVED ROLE, the spirited French-exchange student, Monique Junot, in the cult comedy, BETTER OFF DEAD (1985.) She continued her film career , starring in the cult parody, TERRORVISION (1987), and 20TH Century Fox comedy, HOW I GOT INTO COLLEGE (1989). Diane’s WORLD-WIDE recognition came from her performance as the medieval babe, Princess Elizabeth, in the time-traveling comedy BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE (1989).
Diane’s MOST RECENT film work can be seen in AMITYVILLE MURDERS (Hulu/Starz), WALLY GOT WASTED (Amazon,) SKIN (Amazon), THE FINAL INTERVIEW (Blu-Ray) and OFF CANNY on TikTok. Upcoming films are WAKING NIGHTMARE, CLAY ZOMBIES and UNTITLED THRILLER (TBA.)
Diane is the author of two autobiographies: DIANE FRANKLIN: The Excellent ADVENTURES of the Last American, French-Exchange Babe of the 80s (Amazon/Kindle,) and DIANE FRANKLIN: The Excellent CURLS of the Last American, French-Exchange Babe of the 80s (Amazon), and is presently working on a third book, a tribute to the comedy film BETTER OFF DEAD. She also sang the National Anthem at Dodger Stadium in 2004.
