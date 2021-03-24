Sidney’s at it again. The Former Attorney for The Former Guy, who spewed allegations of voter fraud, Dominion® Voting Machine Fraud, is now seeking to have the defamation lawsuit placed against her by Dominion® dismissed.
She’s being sued by them for saying that they were part of an “election-rigging scheme with ties to Venezuela and Cuba”, She stated that: “no reasonable person would conclude” that those “were truly statements of fact”.
So, this Fakakta Dirt Ball is calling herself out as a liar, and all the MAGA’s who believed “The Big Lie” she told, leading to the Insurrection at the Capitol and the death of five people, plus one hundred forty injured by direct involvement or suicide afterwards ‘unreasonable’.
She is trying to walk herself out of a few years in prison for her part in the attempt to disrupt the peaceful congressional workings taking place and destroy our democracy, as we know it, through a coup attempt.
Powell’s legal argument is this:
• She cannot be liable because the information she based her “opinions and legal theories” was unreliable.
• She’s attempting to have the case moved to Texas instead of DC for a fairer trial.
The cases that she; herself, attempted to make in her own lawsuits citing crazed theories, have all been dismissed. This is a blow for The Former Guy. It is also foreshadowing the outcomes.
Dominion is serious. There are other suits pending for Ghouliani and My Pathetic Pillow Guy. They’re not letting go of these suits, either. Good luck with that.
My question is: Why are these truly disgusting people allowed to flood the courts with their frivolous lawsuits?
Powell’s license to practice law should be revoked. The Bar Association should be looking into all of her past lawsuits after securing the ability to use the government’s laws for good or otherwise.
One more down. Bottom of the ninth.
One more down. Bottom of the ninth.

Let's ferret these evil doers out and send them to funny farms, dementia units and of course, rehab.