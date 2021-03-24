Powerhouse Singer-Songwriter, Lynn Frances Anderson is BACK – and better than ever! Anderson has been away from us for awhile, but, the transformation is profound.
Anderson’s all new Songwriter Series brings together songwriters who are not typically sharing a stage because they each have their own projects. Anderson’s new band is like nothing she’s ever done before!
Lynn has recorded four albums since her music career began in the late 80s. Lynn’s first studio recording, was released in 1997, titled, “My Famous Friend”. This would prove to be a bit of a premonition. The musicians Anderson would come to work with are indeed, her “famous friends”. Anderson has performed with renowned and legendary musicians including Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson, Jeff Beck), Scarlet Rivera (Bob Dylan), Joe Craven (David Grisman, Gerry Garcia), Tony “TC” Coleman (BB King, Bobby Blue Bland, Jamey Johnson), All The King’s Men – the men who made up BB King’s band. Anderson’s latest album is “One Fine Day” and features Jennifer, TC, Scarlet Rivera and Portland’s beloved guitarist, Tim Ellis.
Anderson’s career began to soar in the early 2000s. Her appearances ranged from headlining large Pride festivals with her stellar band, to concert halls across the country. After her headlining appearance with the band at Atlanta Pride, Anderson performed solo for the Savannah, GA Folk Society in a beautiful concert hall packed with members. She also performed as an acoustic duo with guitarist, Mary Curtis, at the New York Museum of Modern Art. She had international airplay and is featured in Girls Rock!: Fifty Years of Women Making Music. An unexpected turn of events caused an unplanned hiatus, but, Anderson’s musical family encouraged her back to her life purpose. Her muse returning, Anderson is now in a very exciting resurgence. Her music has taken on a new vibration, she has a Tele-Style guitar in her hands alongside her master class acoustics. Lynn has transformed, as has her music.
With three projects in the works, you can find her performing solo and hosting the all new LFA Songwriter Series, launching a Pretenders Tribute concert series, and performing with her all new band featuring fresh arrangements of select covers. The new style is a twist on Anderson’s existing material, incorporating songs like “The River” and “Road to New Orleans” and adding both covers and new material in a Country-Americana-Roots Rock-Blues-style. (Think Eagles meeting Brad Paisley meets Lone Justice, meets Creedence meets CSNY meets Allison Krause meets Dinah Washington.)
Anderson was appointed as a Commissioner with the Beaverton Arts Commission in 2020, where a new 550-seat performing arts center is under construction.
Lynn and I share an empath wave, and we’ll share it with you on All Access Live.
