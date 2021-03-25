Time To Say Goodbye: Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman – Ringside Report Classic Song In The Spotlight
March 25th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
Who appreciates their viewers & subscribers to their channel? The guy in this picture!
Click the link and hit the subscribe button! I promise you diversity & truth many don’t bring/unfiltered!
Ask my friend @MaryLTrump...
https://t.co/JhQ6bTY36D
@cooltxchick Thought so! Louie is a struntz...
@cooltxchick Cool! Army?
This lady who now is forever linked to me in humanity, is a must watch show & follow on Twitter!
Stella Parton: Music, Hypocrisy in Religion, Evil of Trump, Humanity, Tw... https://t.co/25U37auOSR via @YouTube
@StellaParton
@MrLebowski3 @cooltxchick Ahhh! OK pal.... You’re welcome.....