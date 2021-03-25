Born Robin Michael Shelton, Sept. 5, 1953, in Portland, OR, Robbie began his performing career as front man for a psychedelic art band in 1969. He didn’t know how to play guitar then, and just basically “jumped around a lot and made weird noises.”
“I didn’t pick up the guitar until after high school,” says Robbie. “My best friend’s brother needed someone to strum an electric guitar, so I agreed. Then I found out I couldn’t put it down.”
Robbie literally ate, slept and drove around with a Stratocaster in his hands, teaching himself all the rock and roll licks he could hear. He was ravenous for music theory, and learned everything from books and talking with other guitarists. He became a virtuoso, and by 1984, Robbie won runner up in the Portland “Blazing Guitar Contest” for copping Yngwie Malmsteen leads note for note, nuance for nuance.
Robbie grew bored with metal, and took off after the blues. “That’s where the soul is,” sighs Robbie. “All that technical shit is cool to have on hand, but the real music is the blues.”
When Albert Collins landed in town around 1988, Robbie ended up drinking and playing cards with him for a week. They swapped stories and hot licks and Robbie found out first hand what a true bluesman was like. Robbie comments, “He was fantastic. I learned a great deal from him. He was a man of great love and great soul.”
Robbie founded Delta Haze shortly thereafter, writing several original blues and rhythm and blues tunes and recording them in that band. He then moved on into the Margo Tufo Band in 1992 and toured England and the West Coast. As he became the star of the show with his impressive stage presence, likable personality and terrifying chops, Robbie’s fans encouraged him to form his own band.
So, in late 1993, Robbie called up his childhood buddy Jeff Metzner, who then got a hold of his bass buddy, Jake Rose, who knew a drummer, and the band was born. When Boyd Martin became available in early ’94, Robbie eagerly signed him on as drummer. With this trio lineup the Robbie’s Urban All-Stars captured “Best New Band” for 1994 at the Cascade Blues Association Muddy Awards, and in 1995, won the coveted “Best Contemporary Blues Band” AND “Best Northwest Recording,” as well as a nominations for “Best Guitar” for Robbie, and “Best Drummer” for Martin. The band was getting well deserved heavy airplay locally on KGON-FM and KBOO-FM, as well 13 stations nationally.
He has continued to win awards throughout his career. From the Cascade Blues Association in Portland, which is one of the largest and most prestigious blues organizations in North America,
Robbie has won numerous awards including 13 Cascade Blues Association Muddy Awards.
His 1998 release “Takin’ The Night Train”, won Robbie another CBA Muddy Award for Best NW Recording. Robbie continued to work hard through the early over the last 6 years and signed with Blue Heron Records in 2002. Robbie first release on Blue Heron Records was River City Blues. This album was a major departure from his comfort previous work into solo acoustic performance. This album showcased his songwriting and vocal versatility and earned Robbie his 3rd CBA Best NW Recording Award.
Quickly following up on the success of River City Blues, Robbie went straight back into the studio to record a true blues masterpiece: Deep Ellum Blues. Honoring the styles of great Texas Bluesmen from the past, Robbie puts his own special magic on creative originals and unique interpretations to classics. This album was released in December 2003 and is destined to become a blues classic. Robbie is scheduled to tour extensively with his new 5 piece band in support to Deep Ellum Blues.
Robbie continues to garner respect from the music industry at all levels. Today, Robbie Laws is on the threshold of crossing that hurdle into the “big leagues”. He is only just beginning to reap the rewards he has worked so hard for. His aspirations are met through touring, whereby he is able to do the things he loves most. Traveling, meeting people, and finding new experiences inspire his creativity, spiritually, emotionally and intellectually, and motivate him to continue to evolve at all levels of his being. He hopes to always be able to explore, learn and grow so that he can bring back to the world what he has learned in the form of music.
Join us as we explore the magic Robbie lays down on All Access Live.
