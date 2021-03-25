On Friday May 21, 2021 at the Holiday Inn Carmel located at 251 Pennsylvania Parkway Indianapolis, IN 46280 will be the Dinner/Auction to kick off the two-day induction ceremony. Dinner starts at 7:00 PM with a 50/50 Auction & Raffle. The cost is $50.00 per ticket.
On Saturday May 22, 2021 the induction ceremony will be at the Ritz Charles located at 12156 N. Meridian Street Carmel, Indiana 46032. The following is the schedule of events:
The cost is $75.00 per ticket
9:00 AM – Doors Open
10:00 AM – Meet & Greet
11:00 AM – Autographs
12:00 PM – Lunch
1:00 PM – Induction Ceremony
3:00 PM – Ceremony Concludes
Weekend Pass: $100.00 (Both Days)
Media Must Have Credentials
Get Tickets at: www.indianaboxinghof.com
Questions? Contact: isaacindianaboxinghof@gmail.com
2021 Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame Inductees
Michael Nunn
Randall Bailey
Montell Griffin
Ray Seales
Bill Paige
Donny Lalonde
Tony Tubbs
David Diaz
Dennis Hardesty
Connie Paige