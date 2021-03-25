Comments are closed.
All these rotten hateful Republican officials are trying to be Trump at every turn! Dumb bastards his cult will never love you like they do their racist traitor Trump!
In what fucking universe is making it illegal to give people water in a voting line in Georgia make any sense? Racist BS......
Dear @GovKemp: Next year, Congressman @RubenGallego and I are going to provide water to GA voters waiting in lines caused by your voter suppression law. My sense is many, many people will be providing water to voters. Because your law is unAmerican and insane. https://t.co/lH3mnFYuJb
Well guess I am gonna get arrested to protest this stupid law. https://t.co/DGjpIchVlY
#FreeRepParkCannon