Former UFC fighter Brok “Chata Tuska” Weaver headlines iKON 6 against Alexander “Raptor” Barahona, streaming live and exclusively April 2nd on UFC FIGHT PASS®, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from Polideportivo Centenario in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.
iKON 6 is presented by iKON Fighting Federation in association with Roy Jones Jr. Boxing.
The 29-year-old Weaver (15-6-0), fighting out of McIntosh, Alabama, is matched against Alexander “Raptor” Barahona (11-4-0, iKON: 0-1-0) in the iKON 6 main event. A dangerous striker, Weaver will be making his iKON debut after fighting three times last year, all in the UFC.
The co-featured event will showcase Mexico’s No. 1 rated featherweight, Alejandro “El Gallito” Flores (18-3-0), in his iKON debut against an opponent to be determined.
Also in action is California middleweight Chris “The Action Man” Curtis (23-8-0), who takes on Juan “Tyson” Grano Medina (7-5-1, iKON: 0-1-0), of Mexico. Curtis had four PBL fights in 2019
Netherlands strawweight Isis “Fight Queen” Verbeek (1-1-0, iKON: 1-0-0), who returns to iKON for her second fight, faces unbeaten Mexican foe Dana Garcia (3-0-0).
Also fighting on the iKON 6 undercard is undefeated Miami lightweight Elvin Espinoza (4-0-0, iKON 1-0-0) vs. Luis Campa (3-2-0), Tucson, Arizona lightweight Elvin Espinoza (2-0-0, iKON: 2-0-0) vs. Jose Luis “El Verdugo” Rios (3-2-0), female lightweight Claudia Zamora (1-1-0) vs. TBA, and featherweight Abigail Montes (1-0-0) vs. Mexico’s pro-debuting Therista De Jesus Lopez Plata.
Card subject to change.