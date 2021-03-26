“Clash of the Titans” The card is promoted by RDR Promotions.
Dawejko of Philadelphia, has a record of 20-8-4 with 11 knockouts.
The 30 year-old Dawejko is a former Junior World Amateur champion, and is now a 12 year-professional who has wins over Ricardo Johnson (1-0), John Lennox (6-0), Derric Rossy (28-7), Mark Rideout (4-0-2), Enobong Umolhette (9-2), Natu Visinia (11-1), Demetrius Banks (9-1) and Kelvin Nunez (15-0).
Dawejko is looking to get back in the win column as he is coming off a loss to undefeated contender Frank Sanchez on March 7, 2020 in Brooklyn.
Jones of Jersey City, New Jersey has a record of 11-3 with eight knockouts.
The 25 year-old is a eight-year professional who has a first-round knockout over previously undefeated Montez Brown (8-0) to his credit.
In six-round bouts:
Nahir Albright (10-1, 4 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ battles Dante Cox (6-1, 4 KOs) of Elkridge, MD in a lightweight out.
Benny Sinakin (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Afumwa King (2-1, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY in a light heavyweight affair.
Mike Hilton (10-0, 7 KOs) of Trenton, NJ battles Twon Smith (3-4, 2 KOs) of Oklahoma City in cruiserweight fight.
Matthew Gonzalez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Ridgewood, New York will take Luis Eduardo Florez (25-18, 21 KOs) of Colombia in a welterweight fight.
In four-round bouts:
New RDR Promotions signee Mark Dawson (7-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Kevin Womack (9-20-4, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, MD in a welterweight bout.
Rasheen Brown (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Nestor Robledo (7-11-2) Of Georgetown, Texas in a featherweight fight.
Tahmir Smalls (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Andres Abarca (2-3) of Normandy Park, Washington in a welterweight contest.
Jahdon Ervin of St. Clair, PA will make his pro debut against Kareem Gladney (0-3) in a middleweight bout.