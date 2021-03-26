Prolific novelist and screenwriter Larry McMurty, who penned novels such as “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment”, died March 25, 2021, of congestive heart failure in Archer City, Texas. He was 84.
McMurty wrote over 30 novels in both fiction and non-fiction; such as “The Evening Star”, ”Hud”,” Crazy Horse”, and the “Lonesome Dove” series “Lonesome Dove”, Streets of Laredo”, “Comanche Moon”, ”Horseman, Pass by”, “Dead Man’s Walk”, and “Leaving Cheyenne.” “Lonesome Dove” won McMurty a Pulitzer Prize in 1986.
As a screenwriter McMurty adapted many of his novels into feature films including HUD (1963),starring Paul Newman, THE LAST PICTURE SHOW (1971), starring Jeff Bridges, Timothy Bottoms and Cybil Shepherd, TERMS OF ENDEARMENT (1983), starring Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson, TEXASVILLE (1990), also starring Bridges and Shepherd, BUFFALO GIRLS (1995), with Angelica Huston and Melanie Griffith, STREETS OF LAREDO (1995) with James Garner and Sissy Spacek, and THE EVENING STAR (1996), with Shirley MacLaine, Bill Paxton and Juliette Lewis. He also penned his “Lonesome Dove” novel series into a TV mini-series titled LONESOME DOVE: THE SERIES (1994-1995) and co-wrote the screenplay for the film BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN (2005), which won McMurty an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Larry McMurty's family during their time of grief.