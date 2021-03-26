Celebrated Children’s Author, Beverly Cleary, who brought beloved characters Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins, and Ralph S. Mouse into the hearts and imaginations of children all over the world, died March 25, 2021, in Carmel, California. She was 104. No cause of death was disclosed.
Since her first book, “Henry Huggins” was published in 1950, Cleary became one of America’s most successful authors in children’s and young adult fiction, selling 91 million copies of her books worldwide. Her “Henry Huggins” series of books ran from 1950-1964, and her “Ramona” series of books ran from 1955-1999. Those titles and many others continue to be enjoyed generation after generation.
For her extraordinary work Cleary was awarded numerous accolades including the National Book Award in 1981 for “Ramona and Her Mother”, the Newbery Medal in 1984 for “Dear Mr. Henshaw”, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award in 1975, and the National Medal of Arts”.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Beverly Cleary's family during their time of grief.