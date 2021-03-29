The title is a joke. Given journalists and reporters have gone from being as precise and specific to cursing on camera, having slug fests for all to see and spewing whatever comes out of their hind quarters whenever it does, looking at you, FOX, RWM, it would behoove me not to point it out.
Y’all know what I’m talking about anyway.
A massive cargo ship decided to do the hokey pokey and turn itself around on a tight turn and became incapacitated, unable to dislodge itself from its position.
The Suez Canal, well, if you’re reading this, I needn’t “‘Splain”, you can YouTube it. It’s as important as climate change, ending human trafficking, no parole for sex offenders Law, The Eunuch Law wherein violent sex offenders are castrated for the good of all and incarcerated for life, (never again able to look through a window, hear nature, UV lights on 24/7, horrid music blasting), clean water, humane gun laws, equal justice for All People’s, 50 Year Automatic Incarceration for racially motivated crimes, I can go on. This world has work to do. If it takes a giant ship to lock up possible survival for a portion of the world to have us all realize that we, the world, must work together, so be it.
Needless to say: “All’s well that ends well”.
