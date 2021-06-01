The PlayStation®5 version offers the best Wreckfest experience on consoles ever and takes full advantage of the PlayStation®5’s hardware power. Not only does the new version offer enhanced visuals such as dynamic dirt on vehicles, better textures, and improved visual effects. Additionally, it also runs with a wonderful 4K resolution at a smooth 60 frames per second. The multiplayer features 24 players now, for even more intense carnage on the race tracks.
Here is an overview of the added enhancements:
Dynamic dirt on vehicles
Improved shadows, particles, and environment lighting
Higher resolution textures
Increased amount of foliage
Godrays
New visual effects for skidmarks
DualSense haptic effects
Much faster loading times
Wreckfest is coming to PS5™ on June 1st, 2021, and will be available both digitally and as a retail box for $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99.
Owners of Wreckfest on PS4™ can upgrade to the enhanced version on PS5™ for $9.99 / € 9.99.
Watch the Teaser on YouTube.