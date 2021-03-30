Florida’s most annoying congressman has come under some sharp scrutiny after it was revealed that Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the Department of Justice over a possible sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl. The inquiry into Gaetz’s underage rendezvous with the teenager was opened up months ago under Trump’s Attorney General William Barr.
The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz, 38, had a sexual relationship with the 17-year-old about two years ago. According to sources familiar with the matter, Gaetz also paid the girl to travel to him. The examination on Rep. Gaetz is only a part of a larger investigation on another ally, Joel Greenberg, a local official who was indicted on sex-trafficking charges of a child and financially supporting a person in exchange for sex with at least one underage girl. As of right now, no charges have been filed against Rep. Gaetz.
The seditious congressman is said to also be looking at early retirement from Congress for a gig over at Newsmax. After all, he did get the nice new at-home TV studio paid for by his constituents so at least it will be put to good use. While the only surprising part is that it was a "girl", there remains two significant questions looming over this breaking news. Will Matt Gaetz face sedition and sex trafficking charges? And more importantly, what does Nestor think of all this salacious gossip?