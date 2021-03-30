The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Ian N. Kremer, JD, has worked on federal, state and local dementia policy since 1996. Since 2012, Kremer has served as Executive Director of the LEAD Coalition (Leaders Engaged on Alzheimer’s Disease. “Bad” Brad like so many out here have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s and wanted to bring light to this insidious disease.
This Thursday April 1, 2021 Kremer will be his guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.
You will not want to miss this show…
