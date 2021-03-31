Apparently it’s a really bad week to be a Trump or one of his allies this week. Just hours after the weirdest 2021 ‘Florida man’ scandals involving GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, a teenage girl, and the Justice Department broke was followed up with news that the former guy is also facing more legal woes even though he may have been acquitted by the Senate for his role in the events leading up to and during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6Th doesn’t mean Trump is off the hook completely just yet.
Two US Capitol police officers who were injured during the riot are suing former President Trump for inciting the crowd. The officers are the first to file such lawsuits for suffering emotional and physical damages resulting from Trump’s actions that “inflamed, encouraged, incited (and) directed” the violent mob that stormed the Capitol. They also say Trump aided and abetted their assaults and directed his supporters to assault them, cited from the newly filed complaint.
Trump's team has yet to respond due to the back log on pending statements over the *many* legal issues they are facing. Previously Trump has denied any responsibility for the attack and has even falsely claimed that the insurrectionists posed "zero threat" and were "hugging and kissing the police" at the Capitol. Each officer is asking for at least $75,000 in damages. If convicted in civil courts for his role in the insurrection, that would be good news for prosecutors if they were to pursue a criminal case against the former president or others accused of being responsible for the attack.