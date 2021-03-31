If you’re over the age of 25, it’s hard not to be impacted by the ‘90s. The music, the movies, the overall explosion of culture. The beginning, and popularity, of reality television, meant the lines between infamy and celebrity would not just be blurred but become intertwined. And at no time was it more evident than the year 1994.
After the Civil Rights movement, Feminist movement and free willing ‘80s. After the end of communism and expanding of the free world, moving into the age of digital influence and technological evolution put the entire world at the tip of our fingers.
1994 saw the world changing. On the political front, Nelson Mandela was elected president of South Africa and Yasser Arafat returned to Gaza after almost three decades in exile. Technological milestones included the founding of Amazon.com, the launch of Sony Playstation and rock ‘n roll icons Aerosmith allowing fans to download a full track of their album for free on this thing called the internet.
But amidst all of that, our desire for the scandalous and salacious would seemingly be unquenchable. Bobcat Goldwaithe setting fire to the Tonight Show couch, Jeffrey Dahmer’s murder in prison, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s cringey VMA kiss, shared frontpage space with newsworthy events such as the swearing in of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Chunnel opening and the Whitewater Investigation.
But it was these 5 events that have stood the test of time. If you still question how the most powerful country in the world elected a reality tv star as its president, and how half the teenagers in the country are more familiar with the Kardashians than the Kennedy’s, look no further.
#1 – Joey Buttafucco Is Released From Prison
38-year-old body shop owner, Joey Buttafucco was released from prison for statutory rape. For those unfamiliar with who he is, and why this is important- Joey, a married man, had a sexual affair with 16 year old high school student Amy Fisher. Obsessed with Buttafucco, and believing his wife was to blame for him wanting to end things, Amy drove to his home and shot his wife Mary Jo, in the face. Fortunately, Mary Jo didn’t die and lived to testify against Fisher. Controversy surrounded the case, including the fact that underage Amy was sentenced to 5 -15 yrs, and Joey only 6 months. After all, it was his affair that resulted in his wife’s shooting. He was the adult. Amy a child. But it didn’t change the fact that while Amy was doing hard time, 4 months after being convicted Joey would be released from jail. In true shameless fashion, he not only had a limo pick him up while surrounded by at least a dozen news cameras, he gave an exclusive interview to the tabloid news program A Current Affair for between $100-500K.
#2 – Susan Smith Arrested For Murder Of Her Two Children
South Carolina mom of two Susan Smith made headlines when it was reported to police that she was carjacked with her sons, 3yr old Michael and 14 month old Alexander still in the back seat. She described the perpetrator as an African-American male. The story made national news, and for a week we watched as Smith pleaded with the car jacker to return her boys. 8 days later, Smith admitted that it was she who strapped her boys into their car seats and rolled her car into a nearby lake. She was arrested and eventually convicted. Unfortunately, Smith wasn’t the last mother to be accused of killing her own child, nor receive media attention and celebrity because of it.
#3 – Tonya Harding Charged With Felony In Assault On Rival Nancy Kerrigan
In January of 1994, amateur ice skater and Olympic hopeful Nancy Kerrigan nearly had her dreams dashed when two unknown assailants clubbed her in the knee. It took less than a month before all roads lead to her rival Tonya Harding, after Harding’s bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt, and ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, talked to the FBI and implicated her. Tonya had just won gold at the National Championships and was one step closer to making her Olympic dreams come true. She denied being involved as long as possible until the evidence was too overwhelming to deny. She was arrested and faced multiple felonies and decades in prison. Harding took a plea. While Harding avoided jail, she was stripped of her 1994 National Championship Title and banned for life from the US Figure Skating Association. In what can best be described as karma, Harding was doing community service and completing 3 yrs probation while Kerrigan made a full recovery, competed in the winter Olympics and took home the silver medal.
#4 – Lorena Bobbitt Found Not Guilty
In January of 1994, Lorena Bobbitt was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the mutilation of her husband- John Wayne Bobbitt. In June of 1993, Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband’s penis while he slept. She was arrested and faced up to 20 years in prison. But during the 11-day trial, it was revealed that she may have had cause. Lorena detailed years of mental, physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her husband. Up to and including the night in question. While John Wayne was arrested and charged with spousal rape, he was acquitted. Despite this, his testimony failed to sway the jurors to convict his wife and she was found not guilty. Lorena became a hero to many women in similar situations and put a spotlight on the issue of spousal rape. Whether it is possible for a husband to rape a wife. The acquittal of John Wayne Bobbitt was proof that the debate was far from over.
#5 – Ex-Wife Of OJ Simpson Murdered & The Infamous Bronco Chase
On June 17, 1994 the world watched as football legend OJ Simpson led police on a slow speed chase in a white Ford Bronco driven by his friend Al Cowlings. Wanted for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, OJ would spend an hour threatening to kill himself during the chase that eventually ended at the front steps of Simpson’s Brentwood mansion. Five days earlier, Nicole was found with her throat slit in front of the house she shared with her and Simpson’s two children. Evidence mounted, pointed to OJ, and an arrest warrant was issued. The morning of the 17th he was supposed to turn himself in. But instead, he ran. Millions were glued to the television in disbelief at what was unfolding. Disbelief that OJ could be responsible for such a brutal and heinous crime. While he was acquitted the following year, in what was dubbed ‘the trial of the century’, the overwhelming consensus was that he did it.
America’s love affair with scandal and celebrity goes hand in hand. And while it didn’t start in the ‘90s, 1994 was certainly a catapult for where we are today. Before Casey Anthony, there was Susan Smith. In 2017, I Tonya was released to critical acclaim. 23 years after the Harding/Kerrigan incident and people were still fascinated with the story. In 2019, award winning director Jordan Peele, produced a mini-series on Lorena Bobbitt. People still follow OJ Simpson on Twitter and other social media to see what he’s up to and hear what he has to say about current events.
Looking back, that one year pretty much summed up where we were heading as a society. But the question is, would you go back and change it if you could?
Check out Ty’s book THE POWER OF PERSPECTIVE. It’s a collection of affirmations she wrote to get her through a difficult time in her life. Words of wisdom that apply to anyone, and everyone, to get through the hard times. If you’re questioning yourself, and need a reminder that you are in control… Click HERE to order your copy.Contact the Feature Writers