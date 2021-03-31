If you’ve not yet received your $1,400.00 Stimulus and receive benefits from the Veterans Administration, Railroad Retirement or Social Security, know that the reason for the delay was deliberate.
Can you even HEAR the record scratch in your heart, at reading that?
What infuriates me is that I knew something was not right. As usual, the truth always emerges. To read that what you suspected all along, is a fact; is, disheartening.
We’ve got work to do, America. We’ve got to find these crooks, root them out, get them out by any and all legal means.
We should be thankful for those in Congress, mainly: Richard Neal (D-MA), Danny Davis (D-IL), John Larson (D-CT), and Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-NJ) members of The Ways and Means Committee, who followed the money, which led to the Top Guns, Social Security Administration’s Commissioner, Andrew “Frick” Saul and its Deputy, David “Frack” Black, who were refusing to send the IRS the files required to initiate the payments.
That’s criminal. That’s treason. That is included with Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes Against Humanity. That should be cause for termination of ever there was one.
Last Wednesday, the Congressmen sent a letter to the Crooks giving them an ultimatum to send the required information within 24 hours or face the firing squad, known as “charges”. The IRS, received the information last Thursday.
Your money is truly, on its way now.
What would be their motive? Let’s see, furthering Former Guy’s original agenda to murder, incapacitate, injure, for pure sport, as many of the poorest constituents as possible. Think about it: The less poor there are needing funds due to the fact that they died awaiting assistance, including said funds; means, more money in the “kitty”.
Opportunity: (Really?)
Follow The Money: Were they bribed, given orders, if so, by whom?
To be made aware that these federal employees, appointed by The Former Guy, to deliberately make sending approved funds to the nation’s most vulnerable as difficult as voting in Georgia or receiving healthcare for LGBQT Constituents in Arkansas, is fueling me with enough vigor to do my part to ensure that these imposters are long gone and serving time before the year is out.
We’ve got the laws with which to do this. It’s time to put them to good use.
Gentlemen, Ladies, Others, Non-Binaries, this is our country, not solely theirs. What is beginning to show through, is a war between the 1% and everyone else.
America has awakened, though. We’ve learned to play the game. We know we need to vote the corrupt out. We know how to do it. We know we must denounce the massive corruption of the GOP, racism, discrimination at all levels and ensure that these precious four years we’ve been given with a majorly honest, administration, are used wisely to create equal liberty and justice for all.
Next! Inspired by our good friend and fellow resister sister lister, @SnarkGrapefruit, who asked when big resister accounts she helped to grow would be speaking about Arkansas, on a matter hurting us all: The newly minted law to deny medical treatment to The LGBQT Community. We’ll be tearing this apart in my next article.
Till then,
Peace, Out.
JG )O(