This is NO April Fool’s Joke! All Access Live with Kevin Rankin brings you quite possibly THE most iconic bassist from the 80s hard rock era! Rudy Sarzo has amassed an INCREDIBLE pedigree, having been a member of Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Manic Eden, Dio, Blue Öyster Cult, Geoff Tate’s Queensrÿche, Devil City Angels and currently The Guess Who.
One thing you MAY not know is that Sarzo is also an avid computer digital animator! When not touring or recording, he is a 3D technical director and co-executive producer at Ocean Visual FX in Southern California.
Come chat with us “backstage” on All Access Live.
Sponsored by Five Star Guitars