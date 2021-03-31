Brandon Elliot, a thirty-eight year old Psycho, was arrested in the brutally vicious hate crime attack of an innocent, unaware sixty-five year old woman walking to church. “Elliott was convicted of murdering his own mother back in 2002, according to a police spokesperson” wrote NBC NY/Associated Press.
Beyond the horror caught on camera, the most troubling scenes were watching two massive security guards, calmly looking on as the woman was kicked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head.
After the Perp ran away, instead of running to this victim’s aid, the guards closed the door to their building and left her to her Ancestors to watch over her. The woman is still in the hospital with multiple injuries.
These two vile cowards have been suspended. It doesn’t state if it’s “with or without pay”, but I believe termination on sheer principle, is in order or at least, have them work in a capacity that does not involve security, or dealing with the public, period.
NBC reports that according to a report submitted by STOP AAPI HATE, close to 3.8k separate cases were reported between March, 2020 and February, 2021.
I believe these should turn into 3.8k separate lawsuits against The Former Guy for inciting this hatred towards innocent American’s who’ve done nothing wrong solely because of the shape of their eyes. I’m telling a few of my Puerto Rican cousins and aunts to wear their sunglasses from now on, given their beautiful Asian eyes.
Welcome to America, post Former Guy. It’ll take us a minute, but we’ll straighten this out by standing together against hatred, bigotry, stupidity.
I know President Biden has this agenda within the scope of his lens and besides the Uglies currently still spewing their vileness amongst us, there are many good people working with him. We WILL have peace and tolerance if we have to pluck each traitor out one by one until we're done. They can make their new homes alongside their ring leader. There, they can hatch as many plans to overthrow the government as they like, given they'll never again walk free.