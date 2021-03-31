The InvestiGAETZion is heating up on GOP Florida congressman Rep. Matt Gaetz. As the accusations of a possible sexual relationship with a minor, including paying for the girls travel expenses, were revealed on Tuesday, and followed up with one of Tucker Carlson’s “weirdest interviews” ever have now made their rounds through D.C. with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA) telling Fox News on Wednesday morning that the allegations are “serious”, and he plans on speaking with the Florida man about the situation.
“I just read the story. Those are serious implications,” McCarthy said. When asked if he planned to take any actions against Gaetz, like Rep. Ted Lieu’s (D-CA) call for Gaetz to be removed from the Judiciary Committee. McCarthy replied that the “DOJ has not told me anything. If a member at my conference gets indicted, they will get removed from a committee. He says this is not true. And we have a newspaper report that says something else. We’ll find out the basis.”
Gaetz, 38, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl in 2019 where he allegedly paid for her to travel and visit him on multiple occasions. The inquiry into Gaetz began under Trump appointed AG William Barr after one of the congressman’s former associates, Joel Greenberg, was indicted last summer on similar charges where the disgraced Seminole County tax collector resigned in lieu of the case. Greenberg has also been indicted on fraud charges in addition to his sex trafficking charges.
Rep. Gaetz took to Twitter and then Tucker Carlson to deny, deny, deny he did anything wrong; ultimately resulting in one of the most awkward and uncomfortable nine minutes on the Fox News host show ever – which is quite a feat in itself. During his interview, Gaetz publicly claimed he was the target of an extortion attempt and that the letter came from a former federal prosecutor in Florida, David McGee. The well-established attorney issued a statement to The Daily Beast stating that the extortion allegation is “completely false.”
“It is completely false. It’s a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that he’s under investigation for sex trafficking of minors,” Mr. McGee told The Post on Tuesday. David McGee’s resume is one that is quite intricate. He worked in the Justice Department from the late 1980s until the late 1990s and has also been the recipient of outstanding service awards from the Justice Department and Marshalls including a special commendation from the Director of the FBI, according to his biography.
McGee, who is formerly an attorney in the DOJ’s organized crime taskforce, continued to deny any link to the Gaetz investigation stating, “I have no connection with that case at all, other than one of a thousand people who have heard the rumors.”
While no charges have been filed against Rep. Gaetz, and the allegations of extortion have yet to be confirmed or denied, there is no doubt that this story has a long way to go until it ends. My guess will be McCarthy has a “talk” with Gaetz, Matty light will cry on Newsmax/OAN/Fox about another 15 times, and Nestor is probably packing his bags to find his real father who he was raised by since he wasn’t adopted. Oh, and Gaetz will likely end up indicted by summer when Greenberg negotiates a plea bargain.
