While the right is constantly asking ‘Where is Hunter Biden?’ The more appropriate question is WHO is Hunter Biden? And why we should care.
Hunter Biden should sue FOX, Jim Jordan, Hannity, Carlson, Ingraham. And in my opinion, any and everyone who feels the need to randomly invoke his name in a disparaging way for random ratings and ‘laughs’. That kid has more dignity and class in his pinky than any of these so called adults have in their entire bodies. I don’t know about you, but personally I think that Hunter has carried himself with class and dignity. He has been put through the ringer, and save for a few select and exclusive interviews, has not given them the satisfaction of defending himself publicly. Trying his best to stay out of the spotlight. I can only imagine how difficult it must be for him at times, as someone in recovery, to be publicly humiliated over and over through no fault of his own. Putting his father, and the country above his needs to go on television every day and defend himself. Which I’m sure he knows would do more harm than good.
Being a recovering addict doesn’t make you weak, it makes you human. Admitting and owning up to your fallacies make you strong. It is a daily fight that requires strength. He is an inspiration to millions of Americans who have themselves fought the battle and come out on the other side. Without the extra burden or added pressures of being a public figure by proxy, and verbally criticized and attacked on television and across almost every media, social and mainstream, platform.
Watching, waiting for you to slip and fall. To make one, and I wouldn’t even say mistake, everyone knows that the road to recovery isn’t a straight path. It is a winding, pothole and detour filled road.
Watching him carry himself with grace, and despite all of this not falling into a hole of self-pity yet managing to be there in support of his family and his father as President Biden attempts to re-unify the country, get people back to work and govern a country divided and still under the spell of Trumpism and the cult of MAGA.
They take Hunter’s kindness and silence for weakness, and I am sure it bothers them to no end that he doesn’t give in to their not so subtle attempts to goad him into a response that they will undoubtedly use against him. Against his father. Against his family. Either directly or indirectly.
While the behavior of right (white) ring pundits and politicians are certainly shameful in their behavior, and their comments vile, they are also dangerous. Dangerous to the millions on both sides of the aisle, who have struggled or been affected personally by addiction. Whether it’s themselves, or someone they love. A child, spouse or personal friend.
Further crawling into their pain and the shame of their struggles instead of sharing their experiences for fear of being ostracized, criticized, demonized for something beyond their control and a time in their life they were at their lowest mental and emotional point.
Every story shared of addiction and recovery is one of courage and inspiration. And encouragement to those regular citizens trying their best to live a better life and make it through the day without relapse.
The pressure on the ordinary citizen is hard enough, without adding being a constant source of gossip, fodder and accusations when you are simply trying to live your life.
Hunter Biden is in an incredible position to use his platform to help people, and by disparaging him, the GOP is undermining the amount of good he can do by sharing his story. What led him down the road to such despair, and how he crawled out of the hole to which he had fallen so deep.
The past decade saw the rise in Opiate addiction. Usually resulting from an injury and prescription drugs. Eli Lily was sued and lost when it was determined they purposefully sought to hook patients on their heavily addictive opiate.
Recently deceased conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh had famously battled an addiction to prescription drugs. But unlike Hunter, Limbaugh was on the side of the bully pulpit, which left him virtually unscathed for issues and behaviors that others struggle with daily around the globe.
I don’t care about laptops, or international business ventures, but I do care about the stigmatizing and bullying of a private citizen going through the struggles that millions around the country relate to. I care about a son, a human being carrying the weight of his choices on his shoulders and trying to be better, live better than he has been. That is something to be admired and encouraged, not disparaged. Not because he’s Hunter Biden, but because he is a human being.
