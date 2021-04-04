The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Fans of the iconic hit movie “The Warriors” this one is for you! Actor Apache Ramos who played the War Chief in the Orphans Gang and delivered the famous movie line, “We’re gonna rain on you warriors” is the guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show this Tuesday April 6, 2021.
You will not want to miss this show…
(Apache Ramos (L) and the late Paul Greco from the Orphans Gang)
